Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $27,044.90 and $1,235.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.02090212 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00093497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00181576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.