Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Kaleido Biosciences stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 73,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,314. The company has a market cap of $201.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.14. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

