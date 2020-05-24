Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,977. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,920.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,315.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,083,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,077,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

