Kin (KIN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $48,407.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, COSS and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Kin has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and $48,407.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.02092911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00093883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00181855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Allbit, COSS, IDEX, DDEX, Stellarport, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.