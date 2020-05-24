KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.94.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,707. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $299,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in KLA by 117.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 810,245 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $106,101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 418.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 804,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,638,000 after acquiring an additional 649,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $173.00. 666,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

