Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of KLPEF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. Klepierre has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

Klepierre Company Profile

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

