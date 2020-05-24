Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “
KLPEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Klepierre Company Profile
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Klepierre (KLPEF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.