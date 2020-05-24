Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE:KEP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 170,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,318. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. State Street Corp grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

