Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 648,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,901. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.