Kuende (KUE) Achieves Market Cap of $123,146.80

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. Kuende has a total market cap of $123,146.80 and $93.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuende has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.12 or 0.03704588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055715 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011063 BTC.

About Kuende

KUE is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,103,008 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

