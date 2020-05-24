L Brands (NYSE:LB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LB. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,096,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,508. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.37% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $303,624,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $48,964,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,414,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,719 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

