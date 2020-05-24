Lambda Price Up 3% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $42.17 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.02090212 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00093497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00181576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,885,924 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.