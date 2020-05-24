Lannebo Fonder AB Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lannebo Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.3% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.65. The firm has a market cap of $295.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.