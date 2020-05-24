LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Downgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $2.90 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on LATAM Airlines Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.23.

LATAM Airlines Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,477. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.16.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0942 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. LATAM Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 929.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

