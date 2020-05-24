LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.88. 241,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,789. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

