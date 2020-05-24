Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $145.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.

LCUT stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

