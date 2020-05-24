Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.25.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.69. 299,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,860. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

