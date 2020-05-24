Litecoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,307.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $84,307.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.01702026 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,456.64 or 1.04538075 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 676,326,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Braziliex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

