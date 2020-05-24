Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.13.

LVGO traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $58.46. 1,911,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $182,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,355.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,914 shares of company stock valued at $18,166,118 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter valued at $158,686,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter valued at $104,362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Livongo Health by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Livongo Health by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Livongo Health by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

