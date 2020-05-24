Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 464,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $57.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $2,927,656.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,133 shares in the company, valued at $35,471,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

