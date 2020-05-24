Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOGI. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

LOGI traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,140. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $2,927,656.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,471,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Logitech International by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,039 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Logitech International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 179,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

