Lympo (LYM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, HADAX, Allbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $140,452.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.02090212 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00093497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00181576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, HADAX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Allbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.