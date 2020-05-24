Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $335.64 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Maker has a total market cap of $335.64 million and $5.69 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $333.78 or 0.03714387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Kyber Network, Kucoin and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043232 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004014 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, CoinMex, BitMart, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kyber Network, DDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, Bibox and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.