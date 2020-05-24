Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.43 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.43), Fidelity Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $636.54 million, a PE ratio of -224.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Manchester United’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

