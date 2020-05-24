Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 526,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 783.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $86,109,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 707,881 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $39,851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,265,000 after purchasing an additional 331,020 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

