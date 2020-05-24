Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a research note released on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.30.

Shares of MTNB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. 1,753,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In other Matinas BioPharma news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

