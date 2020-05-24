Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get EuroDry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.20.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.47). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.