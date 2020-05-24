MediBloc [QRC20] Hits Market Cap of $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,989.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.00 or 0.02280467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.68 or 0.02532833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00478534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00693682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00074456 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00023013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00513008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.