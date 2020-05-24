Mediwound’s (MDWD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDWD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mediwound in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,523. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Mediwound will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 136.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,045 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 51.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

