Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MVIS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Microvision from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Microvision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Microvision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Microvision to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Microvision currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,503,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,058,584. Microvision has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.62.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microvision will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Microvision worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

