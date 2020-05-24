Midas (MIDAS) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,342.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 40.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Midas has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $3,342.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00008285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Midas has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00445417 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00139298 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015431 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007534 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000358 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000240 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 185.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.