Millendo Therapeutics’ (MLND) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

MLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $35.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 360,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,972. Millendo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

