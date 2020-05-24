MineBee Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, MineBee has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. MineBee has a market capitalization of $599,210.71 and approximately $45,837.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MineBee token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MineBee alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.02090212 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00093497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00181576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile