Mirai Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Mirai has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirai has a market cap of $3,078.16 and approximately $371.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00448289 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00138374 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015154 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008284 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.