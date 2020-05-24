MixMarvel Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb, BitMax and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.12 or 0.03704588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055715 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011063 BTC.

MixMarvel Token Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, Bithumb, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

