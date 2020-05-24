Mizuho Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $80.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.81.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.