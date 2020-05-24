MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $104.08 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00017621 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, Livecoin and Bleutrade. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $104.08 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,986.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.02290912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.02545303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00479180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00695101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00074552 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00512101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Bitbank, QBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

