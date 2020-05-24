Morgan Stanley Lowers Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Shares of EVLO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 30,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,148. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 175.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

