Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.28.

NYSE MS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $40.13. 6,468,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,602,032. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $57,425,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 127,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

