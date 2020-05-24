MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Receives $9.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

In related news, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at $414,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Perkins acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $194,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 51,277 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in MRC Global by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 81,222 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 378,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.93 million, a PE ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MRC Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.