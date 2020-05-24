MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSGE. Gabelli began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGE traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.46. 321,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,415. MSG Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $492,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

