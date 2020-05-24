Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $42.22 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

UNH stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.94. 2,907,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,896. The stock has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

