National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of National CineMedia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $216.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.09.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 715,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,794,712.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,896,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,186 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.