NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to “Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $450.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $399.28.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $29.51 on Thursday, reaching $372.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $402.07.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.56%. Analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 135,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.