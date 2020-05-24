Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.81.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.80. 631,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,083. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $127.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

