Nexus Hits Market Capitalization of $10.82 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Nexus has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001861 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and $135,415.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

