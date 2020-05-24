Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $198.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $182.37. 116,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,836. Nice has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $184.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.28. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nice in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

