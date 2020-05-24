Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.91.

NBLX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 558,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,698. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $749.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 67.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,642,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 663,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 380,029 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 205.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 764,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 514,234 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

