Nomura Instinet Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $135.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by Nomura Instinet from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.21.

TGT stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $117.49. 4,896,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,963. Target has a twelve month low of $76.86 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

