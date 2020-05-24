Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Novavax from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. 6,050,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,492,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novavax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.