Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Get Novavax alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,050,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,492,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.